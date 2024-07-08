NAILS Release New Single "Give Me The Painkiller"; Every Bridge Burning Album Due In August

With the impending release of Nails’ long-awaited, fourth full-length album, Every Bridge Burning, comes a new level of aggression. Today, the four-piece has revealed the second single from the record, "Give Me The Painkiller", a near 3-minute unrelenting blitzkrieg of unbridled, furious rage.

Set for release on August 30 from Nuclear Blast, Every Bridge Burning was produced by Kurt Ballou at God City Studio and is adorned with aptly diabolic artwork by Jef Whitehead. Their first record in eight years features 10 tracks of unyielding, cataclysmic violence that can only be described as the sound of Nails, as witnessed on the record’s opening track "Imposing Will".

Tracklisting:

"Imposing Will"

"Punishment Map"

"Every Bridge Burning"

"Give Me The Painkiller"

"Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy"

"Trapped"

"Made Up In Your Mind"

"Dehumanized"

"I Can’t Turn It Off"

"No More Rivers To Cross"

"Imposing Will":

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)