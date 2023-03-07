NANOWAR OF STEEL Grieves The Loss Of The 1994 FIFA World Cup On New Single “Pasadena 1994” Feat. SABATON's JOAKIM BRODÉN; Music Video

Even after almost three decades, Italy still grieves the loss of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. To process this terrible catastrophe, Nanowar Of Steel have released the charging third single “Pasadena 1994”, cut from their new album, Dislike To False Metal, out this Friday, March 10 via Napalm Records. Featuring Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén, the single tackles Italy’s battle against Brazil and unites the most hilarious aspects of the Italian quintet with Sabaton and their stylings.

The breathtakingly intense and equally comical music video paints a highly amusing image of the historic and dramatic football game. Guest vocalist Joakim Brodén acts as sports commentator for the historically significant event, and is certainly not the only nod toward Sabaton as the teams fight with total commitment for the World Cup championship.

Nanowar Of Steel about “Pasadena 1994”: "This song is probably Nanowar Of Steel's first serious song. This song is a celebration of that tragic 17th of July 1994, a day that our Nation still remembers with tears and sadness nowadays. This song is a tribute to the heroes of an epic battle, sang with the world’s master of singing about heroes of epic battles - Joakim Brodén of Sabaton. Join us and pay tribute to the fallen ones!"

Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén on “Pasadena 1994”: “When dealing with these guys two things are certain: 1: It's gonna be fun as hell; 2: It’s gonna be fucked up.”

Nanowar Of Steel raises the curtains of Dislike To False Metal atop the seven seas with “Sober”, marauding as the world’s first health-conscious, mineral-water chugging pirate metal collective on the hunt for Bitcoin treasure! "Disco Metal" pays homage to the club sound of the 90s with a metal techno rager for undead partygoers clamoring for a scary good time. Keyboard warriors around the world will unfollow Nanowar Of Steel after being triggered by “Metal Boomer Battalion”, but only after powering through maritime metal masterclass "Pasadena 1994", as combat-ready Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén tells the harrowing tale of one of the most heroic battles ever fought in the infamous summer of 1994… when Italy faced Brazil in the World Cup soccer final, of course! These soon to be earworms are just a taste of the tear-jerking hilarity to be found on the album, as Nanowar Of Steel’s dual mastery of comprehensive, eclectic performance styles and quick-witted, satirical concepts makes Dislike To False Metal a sonic metal meme worth posting about - and then some!

Dislike To False Metal will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sober

"Winterstorm In The Night" feat. Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

"Disco Metal"

"Muscle Memories"

"Chupacabra Cadabra"

"Pasadena 1994" feat. Joakim Broden (Sabaton)

"Metal Boomer Battalion"

"Dimmu Boogie"

"Protocols (Of The Elders Of Zion) Of Love"

"The Power Of Imodium"

“Disco Metal” video:

"Winterstorm In The Night" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Mohammed Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums