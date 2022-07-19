NAPALM DEATH Announce Campaign For Musical Destruction US Tour 2022; BRUJERIA Confirmed As Main Support

UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, have announced their Campaign For Musical Destruction tour for the US, taking place this fall. Brujeria will be support for the duration of the tour, with Frozen Soul, MDC and Cryptic Slaughter playing select shows.

The tour schedule is as follows:

October (with Brujeria)

12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

14 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with Cryptic Slaughter)

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom (with Cryptic Slaughter)

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

October (with Brujeria, Frozen Soul and MDC)

21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s

26 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

27 - Boston, MA - Paradise

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

29 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

31 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

November (with Brujeria, Frozen Soul)

1 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

3 - Orlando, FL - The Social

4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

7 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

November (with Brujeria, Frozen Soul and MDC)

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

14 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

November (with Brujeria, Frozen Soul)

16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outdoors

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (with Cryptic Slaughter

Earlier this year Napalm Death released their new mini-album, Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes, via Century Media Records.

To celebrate the release, the band released a visualizer video created by Chariot Of Black Moth for the record’s experimental final track “Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)”. Watch below:

Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes is a partner recording to Napalm Death’s latest, much acclaimed Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism album from 2020, concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

Mark “Barney” Greenway: “You can certainly consider “Resentment Is Always...” as an extension of - or partner recording to - the “Throes…” album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out – in the spirit of the old days – and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the “Throes...” bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering “People Pie” by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic – it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall.”

The 8-track mini-album comes with a total playing time of 29 minutes and is available as Ltd. CD Digipak, Vinyl as well as in the Digital Album format.

Tracklisting:

"Narcissus"

"Resentment Always Simmers"

"By Proxy"

"People Pie" (Slab! Cover version)

"Man Bites Dogged"

"Slaver Through A Repeat Performance"

"Don't Need It" (Bad Brains cover version)

"Resentment Is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)"

