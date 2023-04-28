NARCOTIC WASTELAND Announce "Canadian Madness Tour" With MASSACRE

Massacre and Narcotic Wasteland (pictured above) are excited to announce that they will be trekking north for the Canadian Madness Tour this summer. The tour kicks off on Thursday, August 17 at Piranha Bar in Montreal, followed by The Rockpile in Toronto on Friday, August 18, and finally, the Brass Monkey in Ottawa on Saturday, August 19.

As you may already know, Massacre and Narcotic Wasteland are two of the most influential and talented bands in the metal scene today. They have been thrilling audiences all over the world with their intense and powerful performances, and now they are coming to Canada to give their fans an unforgettable experience.

The Canadian Madness Tour promises to be an epic night of metal and mayhem, showcasing the best of Massacre and Narcotic Wasteland's music. You can expect to hear some of their biggest hits, as well as some new and exciting material that will leave you wanting more.

Tickets for the tour are available now. Don't miss your chance to see these two legendary bands in action. Get your tickets early and secure your spot for what is sure to be one of the most memorable tours of the year.

Dates:

August

17 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

18 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

19 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

(Photo - Andrea Roberts)