NECROPHAGIA – Four CD Set Featuring Season Of Mist Recordings Now Available For Preorder

Back On Black Records has collected the recordings of Necrophagia from their Season Of Mist days.

The 4CD set includes the EP Cannibal Holocaust (2001) and studio albums The Divine Art Of Torture (2003), Harvest Ritual Volume I (2005), and Whiteworm Cathedral (2014). The set is due for release on September 20. Preorder on plastichead.com.

These pioneers of death metal have been slaying the scene since the early 1980’s when their debut Season Of the Dead hit the public’s ears. After the debut, the band parted ways citing extreme musical differences.

The band leapt back into the public eye in 1997 when then Pantera vocalist, Philip Anselmo joined Necrophagia on guitar and Holocausto de la Morte was released through Red Stream Inc. Although through the years the line-up underwent a few adjustments, the band housed some of the most talented musicians in the underground metal scene.

Necrophagia split-up in 2018 after the death of founder and only original member Killjoy. The Ohio act released their final album Moribundis Grim earlier in 2024.