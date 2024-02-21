NECROPHAGIA Sign To Time To Kill Records For Release Of Final Album Feat. INCANTATION’s JOHN MCENTEE

After many years of silence, the legendary death metal force of Necrophagia, one of the very first death metal acts, has reawakened. The band’s revamped line-up have signed to Time To Kill Records for the release of their final album, Moribundis Grim.

In the years of 2016-2018, the band’s last line-up - Killjoy, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette - composed and started recording what their final opus, Moribundis Grim became.

Unfortunately, in 2018 Killjoy passed away before finishing the album. In 2022 with the help of special guests and former Necrophagia members - John McEntee from Incantation, Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) and Mirai Kawashima from Sigh - the album was finally completed.

In a way, it is quite sensational to see another Necrophagia album released at this point in time, meaning 40 years after their first demos were released.

Guitarist Serge Streltsov commented:

“Moribundis Grim is Killjoy’s final album. These are his last vocal performances. The album features the last Necrophagia live line up: Killjoy Desade, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette, along with special guest John McEntee and previous members Titta Tani and Mirai Kawashima. These songs are the demos the band and Killjoy worked on up until Killjoy’s passing. Also featuring re-worked versions of songs from the first album and a Samhain cover. Once again the bastard children of horror and gore capture the true essence of what Necrophagia is all about. Killjoy and Fulci Live! Gore Forever!”

Completed from a remote creative exchange, with ideas being bounced back and forth between all members to create an eight-track barrage of death metal, Moribundis Grim is an incredible achievement.

Watch for more details on the new album release and more news on other upcoming Necrophagia activities to be posted shortly.

Album line-up:

Killjoy Desade - Lead Vocals

Serge Streltsov - Guitars, Bass

Shawn Slusarek- Drums

Jake Arnette- Bass

Titta Tani - Drums, Backing Vocals

Mirai Kawashima- Keys

John McEntee - Guest Vocals

Dee Commisso - Keys