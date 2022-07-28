NEKTAR, VANILLA FUDGE, PAT TRAVERS BAND, CHRIS CAFFERY Among Acts Confirmed For Sea Of Tranquility Fall Fest 2022

Sea Of Tranquility and VisionMerch.com have announced Sea Of Tranquility Fest 2022 live at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 1.

Sea Of Tranquility is a web portal for information, news, and reviews related to the worlds of progressive rock, various forms of metal, and fusion music with a large following on social media and YouTube. The Sea Of Tranquility team organized an online event, Sea Of Tranquility Fall Fest, in 2020 that was very well received and had some great bands involved (Uriah Heep, Doro Pesch, Mark Kelly from Marillion, Andy Powell from Wishbone Ash and many more).

Inspired by the success of the online version, Sea Of Tranquility founder Pete Pardo decided to take the next step and hold a live in person version of the event. “SoT Fall Fest 2022 will bring together many of the elements that make our YouTube Channel & Webzine a daily destination for so many people-progressive rock, classic rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and insightful conversation. Join us for a jam-packed day of music & talk! Break away from your television, computer, tablet, and phone as the Sea Of Tranquility crew break away from Zoom for a day full of music & discussion at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY. You are all welcome!” – Peter Pardo, SeaOfTranquility.org

Sea Of Tranquility Fest 2022 will feature live version of popular Sea Of Tranquility panels in the afternoon and a Q&A with Chris Caffery of Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The evening portion will feature performance from Nektar, Vanilla Fudge (featuring original members Mark Stein, Vince Martell, Carmine Appice and Pete Bremy), Pat Travers Band, Epic Tantrum and Sonus Unbra. There will also be a live Q&A with Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash between sets.

"We're happy to be headlining the Sea Of Tranquility Festival on Saturday, October 1,” says Nektar’s Derek "Mo" Moore. “Hope you can join us for what's sure to be a great evening! We are looking forward to seeing and meeting you there!"

Lastly, respected author and SOT recurring guest Martin Popoff is also honored to be a part of the festival and looking forward to participating.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of the Sea Of Tranquility Fall Fest. Pete Pardo, through his encyclopedic music knowledge and easy manner delivering it many times a week for years, has built up an impressive like-minded community of fully 76,000 subscribers, many of who have

been clamoring for something like this certainly for at least the nearly two years since it’s become a rumor. It’s going to be a huge pleasure meeting in person so many of them along with many of the fellow speakers Pete calls up to share in the Sea Of Tranquility experience day after day, across all his many shows, each celebrating some aspect of the rock ‘n’ roll experience.”

“Discussion, debate and possibly a few drinks will be the order of the day, as Pete has planned live on-stage versions of many of the shows we see on the channel, followed by generous Q&As. I’m looking forward to the vendors as well, and then once into the evening, the esteemed slate of classic rock, heavy metal and progressive rock bands Pete has gotten to be part of entertainment across two simultaneously humming stages. All told, this is the ultimate celebration of the extended Sea Of Tranquility family under one roof, analyzing and celebrating music. And once all our voices are hoarse, we get to settling in for a dance card of legendary rock bands—many of whom have been discussed on the channel repeatedly through the years—all doing their thing in the spirit of communion Pete has effortlessly fostered through his remarkable channel.”

Tickets:

$60 General Admission (general admission tickets get entrance to evening and afternoon sessions)

$75 Reserved Seats in the Chance theater (Reserved Tickets get entrance to evening and afternoon sessions)

Tickets are available here.