NERVOSA Frontwoman PRIKA AMARAL - "The New Lineup Has Changed Everything For Me"

On August 9, 2024, Brazilian thrash band Nervosa performed on the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK.

After their set, Nervosa vocalist / guitarist Prika Amaral and drummer Gabriela Abud spoke wtih Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne about the band's latest lineup changes, new music, and Sepultura’s retirement. The complete interview can be seen below; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Prika Amaral: "All the girls that played in Nervosa were good for a certain period, and then things changed, like everything in our lives... But this time for me particular it was completely different because I have to start to sing; something that I never did before. Everything came up last minute, so I had to learn very quick. It's a huge challenge, because also I had new members in the band. So, it's many things to manage. So, this was a really big challenge for me. That's why it was the difference. Like, wow! Now I felt the difference of the lineup change."

Nervosa's setlist at Bloodstock 2024 was as listed; fan-filmed video follows:

"Seed Of Death"

"Death!"

"Kill The Silence"

"Perpetual Chaos"

"Venomous"

"Masked Betrayer"

"Jailbreak"

"Guided By Evil"

"Endless Ambition"

In other news, Nervosa is about to embark upon their first ever headline tour of the USA and Canada, beginning in late August. On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal and Chicago - including seven total stops in Canada - coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot. Get your tickets here.

Nervosa's Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour: "We're excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don't wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It's our jailbreak!"

Tour dates:

August

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Blades Of Steel Festival

30 - Minneapolis, MN - White Rock Lounge

31 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

September

1 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye

2 - Denver, CO - HQ

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

5 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

6 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Rickshaw Theater

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon / Funhouse

8 - Portland, OR - Dante's

10 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground

15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

16 - El Paso, TX - The RockHouse

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

19 - Houston, TX - The White Oak

20 - Dallas, TX - RBC

21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

22 - Nashville, TN - The End

24 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

25 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

29 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

October

2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

5 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - La Source

6 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Les Foufounes Électriques

8 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - The 27 Club

9 - Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mansion

10 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Hard Luck

11 - London, Ontario, Canada - Rum Runners

12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

For further details, visit Nervosa on Facebook.