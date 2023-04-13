New Book "Tales From The Gutter" Highlights Mike Corcione's Wild Adventures With MÖTLEY CRÜE, RATT, TWISTED SISTER, DANGER DANGER, IRON MAIDEN, L.A. GUNS And More

Mike Corcione is a rabid music fan who lived his dream of making it in the music industry through a whirlwind rock and roll career beginning in the late 1970s through the 1980s.

Starting his professional life in music as a nightclub DJ in 1978 working for wiseguys in clubs on Long Island, Tales From The Gutter follows Mike as he ascends the ladder of working in music at thrash metal record labels and import record distributors, leading an underground cult-favorite New York City sleaze metal band, Sweet Pain, tour managing for the platinum selling heavy metal band, L.A. Guns, promoting rock and roll nightclubs, and DJing at Peter Gatien’s infamous Club Kid hangout, the Limelight, in an era of legally drinking at 18, no-photo driver's licenses, and the pre-crack and pre-AIDS New York City.

Raised in an environment of old world Italian values with the infamous Lucchese wiseguys featured in Martin Scorcese’s Goodfellas, it was ultimately music that gave Mike his purpose. This is a story of passion, hard work, and making your dreams come true, with lots of rock and roll debauchery on the side. Follow Mike and his friends in Tales From The Gutter on their wild adventures with Mötley Crüe, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Danger Danger, Iron Maiden, L.A. Guns, and more, while gaining fascinating insight into a bygone era when the music industry was at the height of its powers.

