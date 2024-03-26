New BraveWords Radio Adds Include Tracks From BILLY MORRISON/OZZY OSBOURNE, LORDS OF BLACK, DRAGONFORCE, KAMELOT And More

What’s louder than BraveWords.com? BraveWords Radio where they are cranking it up well past 11, 24 hours a day! BraveWords Radio features all the roots and branches of the hard rock and heavy metal family tree. From the forefathers of the late ’60s and ‘70s, to the speed, thrash, glam, death, black and power metal that followed. 50 years of the greatest music on the planet blasting through a speaker near you. So tune in and turn up! BraveWords Radio is Where Metal Lives Loud!

In addition to BraveWordsRadio.com, BraveWords Radio is now streaming on the Live365 and TuneIn apps on your Apple and Android smartphone. Take BraveWords Radio with you wherever you go.

"Switching to Live365 seemed like a no brainer to me. It will allow us to reach a much larger audience, not only with their app, but also being listed on Tunein and Audacy, I mean millions of potential listeners, plus we have their expertise and experience if we ever run into a problem." - Brian Basher, Program Director BraveWords Radio

Song adds for March 25 include tracks from Billy Morrison ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Lords Of Black, The Answer, Dragonforce, Kamelot, Kissin' Dynamite, and more.

Talking about what is coming down the road for BraveWords Radio, Brian Basher added, "We're always looking for exclusive content for our listeners. We're working on a couple shows right now including one with Tom Mathers and Perris Records we hope to debut in late Spring."

Listen on Live365 here. Listen on TuneIn here.

You can also listen to BraveWords Radio on your Amazon Alexa devices. Here are the steps to set up Alexa:

Step 1: Say "Alexa enable Skill" (Alexa will ask which skill you want to enable)

Step 2: Say "Bravewords Radio"

Step 3: Once the skill is enabled, say "Alexa, play Bravewords Radio"