New MÖTLEY CRÜE Music Coming In 2024; NIKKI SIXX Teams Up With The Lion King Director On New Music-Themed Animation Project

In a new interview with People, Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, reveals he has a new music-themed animation project coming next year with The Lion King co-director Rob Minkoff, as well as "new music with Mötley".

Nikki Sixx is embracing a new milestone - and a completely different environment - with his family as he turns 65.

While out at the Jackson Hole International Film Festival (JHIFF) over the weekend, the musician spoke exclusively with People about life in Wyoming and how "grateful" he is to be a part of the peaceful, outdoorsy community.

"It just really clears our head and allows us to reset," Sixx tells People of he and his wife Courtney Sixx, 38, who share daughter Ruby, 4. "We spend a lot of time outside. I mean, the whole point of being here is to really be outside whether you're into skiing or fishing or hiking or being up on the lakes or snowmobiling."

"And it's very social here, so it's fantastic for us," the Mötley Crüe bass player shares of the friendly, like-minded town. "I wake up and I'm like, 'I can't think of a place I'd rather be.' And to be able to still be creative at 65 and have a wonderful family and be surrounded by good friends. I'm very grateful."

Get ready to kick off the New Year in true style at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs with Mötley Crüe.

The multi-platinum band is set to headline “Crüe Year’s Eve,” an unforgettable one-night-only New Year's Eve concert of rock and revelry at Acrisure Arena to ring in 2024. Doors will open at 8:30 PM and the show will start at 10 PM with Mötley Crüe on stage through midnight to kick off the New Year with fans. “Crüe Years Eve” at Acrisure Arena stands as the sole date on the band's schedule, making it an exclusive and not-to-be-missed experience for fans to see Mötley Crüe live in concert.

Known for their high-energy performances and chart-topping hits including anthems like “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls,” Crüe Years Eve at Acrisure Arena marks a rare and exclusive opportunity for fans to witness Mötley Crüe live in action as they bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new. The intimate atmosphere of Acrisure Arena, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, will provide the perfect setting for this momentous occasion.

John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, expressed excitement about hosting the iconic band on New Year’s Eve, stating, “We wanted to make 'Crüe Year’s Eve' at Acrisure Arena a unique celebration for fans. It's not just a concert; it's a special event to close out the year with the Mötley Crüe experience. The energy and showmanship they bring are unparalleled, and there’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with this legendary band. Acrisure Arena is honored to be the exclusive host for Mötley Crüe’s only scheduled performance and final show of 2023.”

In addition to the electrifying performance by Mötley Crüe, concertgoers can expect an immersive experience with special effects, pyrotechnics, and all the theatrical elements that have made Motley Crue concerts legendary.