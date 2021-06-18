New Species Of Frog Found In Ecuador Named After LED ZEPPELIN

Taylor & Francis Online are reporting the discovery of a new species of terrestrial-breeding frog that has been named after Led Zeppelin. Researchers David Brito-Zapata and Carolina Reyes-Puig made the discovery of the frog, dubbed Pristimantis ledzeppelin, within the Cordillera del Condor, which is located between the borders of southeast Ecuador and northeast Peru. The small frog, which can grow up to 3.6cm long, is identifiable by its coppery-red eyes and a mottled, yellow, brown, black and orange skin. The frog is one of 28 Pristimantis species found in the past two years,

Brito-Zapata and Reyes-Puig issued the following statement via the Neotropical Biodiversity Journal:

"The name honors Led Zeppelin and their extraordinary music. Led Zeppelin was a British rock band formed in London in 1968, one of the most influential bands throughout the 1970s, and progenitors of both hard rock and heavy metal."

They warn that Pristimantis ledzeppelin risks being trampled underfoot as the rich biodiversity of its habitat is endangered by farming, logging, mining, disease and the climate emergency. They also note the species is unlikely to move elsewhere and will need protection.

Read the complete report here.

Pristimantis ledzeppelin (bottom photo) by David Brito-Zapata