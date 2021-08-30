NEW YORK DOLLS / MICHAEL MONROE Guitarist STEVE CONTE To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, Steve Conte. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, September 3rd at 12 pm EST.

Steve Conte was the lead guitarist for the New York Dolls from 2004 - 2010. He currently plays in Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe's solo band.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Michael Monroe's most recent album, One Man Gang, was released in 2019. Not only did Steve Conte play guitar on it, he served as co-producer alongside Monroe and Rich Jones.

Tracklisting:

"One Man Gang"

"Last Train To Tokyo"

"Junk Planet"

"Midsummer Nights"

"The Pitfalls Of Being An Outsider"

"Wasted Years"

"In The Tall Grass"

"Black Ties And Red Tape"

"Hollywood Paranoia"

"Heaven Is A Free State"

"Helsinki Shakedown"

"Low Life In High Places"

"One Man Gang" lyric video:

"Last Train To Tokyo" video: