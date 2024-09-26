NICKELBACK To Release Live From Nashville Album In November

Diamond certified, multi-platinum selling rock band, Nickelback, officially announce their new Live From Nashville album, releasing November 15 via BMG.

Kicking off with lead single “San Quentin' (Live from Nashville), Nickelback: Live From Nashville will feature electrifying live recordings from the band’s legendary, sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, which was hailed as a “fiery, raucous, unapologetic and rock-driven” set by The Tennessean. Nickelback's set featured several special guests, including some of music’s biggest hitmakers, and now the magic of that show can be experienced again with Nickelback: Live from Nashville.

The album will feature their performance of Ernest’s “Flower Shops,” a cover of “Copperhead Road” with Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert, “Savin’ Me” featuring Chris Daughtry, “Rockstar” with Bailey Zimmerman, and a rendition of Hardy’s “Sold Out".

Pre-save/pre-order the album here.

The single, “San Quentin" (Live from Nashville) highlights the searing heat of Nickelback’s live show and delivers a, blistering take on the riff-ripping song that was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notoriously high security California prison. Stream here, and watch a visualizer below.

Nickelback: Live From Nashville follows the release of the band’s feature length documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 before hitting cinemas worldwide. Now available on Netflix, the film, directed by Leigh Brooks and produced by Ben Jones, tells the authentic story about the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed.

Nickelback: Live From Nashville tracklisting:

"San Quentin" (Live From Nashville)

"Savin' Me" (with Chris Daughtry) [Live From Nashville]

"Far Away" (Live From Nashville)

"Animals" (Live From Nashville)

"Someday" (Live From Nashville)

"Worthy to Say" (Live From Nashville)

"Figured You Out" (Live From Nashville)

"Hero" (Live From Nashville)

"Copperhead Road" (with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross) [Live From Nashville]

"High Time" (Live From Nashville)

"Flower Shops" (with Ernest) [Live From Nashville]

"Photograph" (Live From Nashville)

"Rockstar" (with Bailey Zimmerman) [Live From Nashville]

"Those Days" (Live From Nashville)

"Sold Out" (with Hardy) [Live From Nashville]

"How You Remind Mev (Live From Nashville)

"Gotta Be Somebody" (Live From Nashville)

"Burn It to the Groundv (Live From Nashville)