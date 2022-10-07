NIGHTWISH To Release Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) In November; "Noise" (Live At The Islanders Arms) Video Streaming

As a special, limited release right on time with their tour start, on November 18 Nightwish present the Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) as luxurious 2CD plus Blu-ray Digipak including the recent album alongside the “Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021” on Blu-ray.

Originally available just as DVD release, and on Blu-ray in Japan, this new edition is the ultimate version to re-experience this unique and magical show Nightwish created after their world tour had to be cancelled.

“This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done”, the band comments. “Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers aunique experience to us all.”

Watch "Noise" (Live at The Islanders Arms) below, and pre-order Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) here.

Tracklist:

CD1:

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How's The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"

CD2:

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Vista"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Moors"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Aurorae"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"

BluRay:

Intro

"Noise"

"Planet Hell"

"Alpenglow"

"Élan"

"Storytime"

"How's the Heart?"

"Harvest"

"Dark Chest of Wonders"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Ever Dream"

"Nemo"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Pan"

"Last Ride Of The Day"

"Ghost Love Score"

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra"

"Noise" (Live At The Islanders Arms) video: