NILE Mastermind KARL SANDERS Releases Animated Music Video For "The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us"

Last month, Nile mastermind and multi-instrumentalist, Karl Sanders, unleashed the third chapter of his haunting Eastern-ambient Saurian solo project, Saurian Apocalypse, via Napalm Records.

Today, he has revealed another brand new, eerily styled animated music video for album favorite, "The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us", created by video animator Mahmud Geceksu, and Joshua Ward, who provided additional video FX and titles, both building upon the album's incredible artwork by Michal Xaay Loranc. The video perfectly coalesces with the track's hypnotizing tribal auras and foreboding ambience, creating a companion piece that accents the original mystery of the music itself.



Sanders says about "The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us" and its accompanying video: “I am very happy to present music fans with a new video for “The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us”. The psychedelic, mind melting video was a labor of love by personal friends of mine.

"The Disembodied” video has original artwork by Saurian/NILE artist Xaay, animations by Mahmud Gecekesu, and additional FX and titles by Joshua Ward. The video has a super immersive vibe, really melding with the mood of the song.

I was fortunate to get to know Mahmud when we worked together on the Serapeum project - Nader Sadek, Mahmud , Derek Roddy and I collaborating in Cairo. I really enjoyed his guitar work, and had hoped to also have Mahmud play guest Oud and Saz on the Saurian album, but his busy schedule and the pandemic worked against us. It eventually turned out, however, that Mahmud was also totally on board for a video collaboration. Despite his busy schedule, Mahmud found time to do some incredible, mind bending interpretations of the song via animating Xaay’s Saurian album artwork. I am really happy with how the video turned out.

Super appreciation and thanks to my Metal Brothers Mahmud, Josh and Xaay."

Saurian Apocalypse arrives 13 years after the release of its predecessor, 2009’s Saurian Exorcisms, and nearly 20 after 2004’s equally lauded Saurian Meditation. The musical and lyrical themes on the album detail the vexing fictional journey of Dr. Eduardo Lucciani, one of very few survivors of mankind’s self-destruction, who descends into madness after discovering the violent horrors occurring at the hands of the Saurian Masters.

Emphasized by unique instruments like the baglama saz (Turkish lute), Ancient Egyptian Anubis Sistrum, Dumbek (Middle Eastern goblet drum), glissentar and gongs, the album’s score weaves cinematic auras and deep grooves, accented by the tribal percussive stylings of original Nile drummer Pete Hammoura and returning Saurian vocalist Mike Breazeale. A wealth of musical growth and refinement, both in Sanders’ guitar technique and compositional development, is strikingly evident. Eons more than just an album of interludes or ambient scores, Saurian Apocalypse is a shining advancement in the Saurian series, and the most dynamic, detailed Karl Sanders solo release yet.

Order here.

Saurian Apocalypse tracklisting:

"The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man"

"The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us"

"The Evil Inherent In Us All"

"Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition)

"Nada Zaag"

"An Altered Saurian Theta State"

"Nihil Emplexus"

"Divergence: The Long Awaited Third Primordial Ascension"

"Mask Of Immutable Self Delusion"

"No Creature More Deserving Of Cataclysmic Annihilation"

"The Evil Inherent In Us All" video:

“Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition) video:







"The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man" video: