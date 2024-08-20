NILE Reveal Vicious New Track "Under The Curse Of The One God"; Lyric Video

American death metal icons, Nile, will drop their 10th album, The Underworld Awaits Us All, this Friday, August 23, via Napalm Records.

In celebration of this week's album release, the band has unleashed their third single - pinnacle burner “Under The Curse Of The One God”. Accompanied by a hypnotic lyric video, the track combines sinister atmospherics with breakneck pacing and vicious riff acrobatics, soaring as a technical tour-de-force with career-defining drumming from George Kollias.

Nile's Karl Sanders comments on the new track and lyric video: "We are really happy that fans will finally have a chance to hear 'Under the Curse of the One God'. It's a ferocious and brutal Nile track, and steeped in Ancient Curses. Many thanks to Ingo Sporl for once again wielding his uniquely creative visual artistry to help bring our music to blasphemous life."

Boasting airtight technicality and unrelenting brutality, the new album pushes each member of Nile – founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders, longtime drum master George Kollias, vocalist/guitarists Brian Kingsland and Zach Jeter, and bassist Dan Vadim Von – to their furthest extremes both in artistry and performance.

Once again produced and recorded at Sanders’ own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, the band returned to Vile Nilotic Rites engineer Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Whitechapel) for mixing and mastering.

Facing the planet’s inevitable end with their diehard fans at their side, Nile waste absolutely no time with histrionics on The Underworld Awaits Us All, distilling their trademark Egyptology driven tempest down to its most streamlined essence. Charging into battle as its namesake depicts, “Stelae Of Vultures” makes an immediate impact with dissonant guitar chords and supernatural drumming, teasing the auditory evisceration to come. Topped by impressive screams and gutturals, the track leads into "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes", citing the Egyptian Book of the Dead’s 181st chapter. The album’s most succinct track, “To Strike With Secret Fang”, blends low-end punishment with blackened death metal inspiration, before album standouts such as “Naqada II Enter The Golden Age” and “Overlords Of The Black Earth” breathe new life with thrash and fusion experimentation, as well as real human choirs – adding a raw element to the Nile fold. Each track soars as a technical tour-de-force – featuring career-defining extreme drumming from Kollias, as well as razor-sharp soloing from all three active guitarists and palpable bass exploration. A perfect example of this equation is pinnacle burner “Under the Curse of the One God”, combining sinister atmospherics with breakneck pacing and whirlwind, vicious riff acrobatics.

Throughout the remainder of its 11 pummelling tracks and intricate interludes, Nile masters full-tilt speed and ferocious musicality. 30 years into their heavy reign, The Underworld Awaits Us All proves that Nile is marching onward and undoubtedly upward, bleeding metal for their fandom for as long as the sands of time will allow.

The Underworld Awaits Us All’s mind-bending art was once again envisioned and created by Michał 'Xaay' Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.

The Underworld Awaits Us All will be available in the following formats:



- 6 Page CD Digipak & Anubis Bust (limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Black w/ 24 Page Vinyl Booklet and Slipmat (limited to 200)

- 2LP Gatefold Splatter Dark Green Yellow (limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Clear (North American retail stores only - limited to 500)

- Cassette Tape Edition Yellow (limited to 200)

- 6 Page CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Underworld Awaits Us All tracklisting:

"Stelae of Vultures

"Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes"

"To Strike With Secret Fang"

"Naqada II Enter The Golden Age"

"The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka"

"Overlords Of The Black Earth"

"Under The Curse Of The One God"

"Doctrine Of Last Things"

"True Gods Of The Desert"

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"

"Lament For The Destruction Of Time"

"To Strike with Secret Fang" lyric video:

"Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake" video:

Nile will kick off their upcoming European headline tour on September 3 in Essen, Germany, and will follow with tour dates in Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand later this year. Nile also recently announced their upcoming 2025 US co-headline tour with death metal greats Six Feet Under, featuring support from Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy. Visit nile-official.com for more information on all dates.

Underworld Europe Tour 2024:

September

3 - Essen, Germany - Turock

4 - Amstelveen, Holland - P60

5 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

6 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

8 - Belfast, N.Ireland - Limelight2

10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

11 - London, UK - Underworld

12 - Drachten, Holland - Iduna

13 - Uden, Holland - De Pul

14 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

18 - Valencia, Spain - Almassera

19 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

20 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA

21 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

22 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

24 - Moncalieri (TI), Italy - Audiodrome

25 - Rome, Italy - Largo

26 - Modena, Italy - Notte Tempio

27 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF

28 - San Dona' Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

Japan Tour 2024:

October

8 - Tokyo, Japan - Space Odd

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Space Odd

10 - Osaka, Japan - Varon

Nile in Bangkok:

October

12 - Bangkok, Thailand - Mr. Fox Live House

Nile Australia & New Zealand Tour 2024:

October

15 - Perth, Australia - Milk Bar / Civic Hotel

16 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

17 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

18 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

19 - Hobart, Australia - Uni Bar

20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy

Revenge Of The Underworld Tour with Six Feet Under:

January

7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

14 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Underground

19 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

20 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

24 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

29 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

February

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

4 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

6 - Las Vegas, CA - Sinwave

7 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Roseville

10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

13 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Farmington, NM - Lauter Haus

20 - Dallas, TX - Haltom Theater

21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Nile Festivals;

May

22-25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest XX

Nile is:

Karl Sanders - Guitar, Vocals, Keyboards

George Kollias - Drums

Brian Kingsland - Guitar, Vocals

Zach Jeter - Guitar, Vocals

Dan Vadim Von - Bass

(Photo - Casey Coscarelli)