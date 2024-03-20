NITA STRAUSS - "I Was Always Struck By The Utter Joy And Passion In EDDIE VAN HALEN's Guitar Playing; I've Always Tried To Emulate That" (Video)

Alice Cooper guitarist and solo artist, Nita Strauss, guested on 94.3 The Shark during her recent US tour with Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH. Check out the interview below.

Strauss: "There's no guitar conversation about great guitar players that can be had without talking about Edward Van Halen. There's just not. And, for myself personally, I was always struck by the utter joy and passion in Eddie Van Halen's guitar playing. I've always really tried to emulate that myself, to bring that same joy and passion and energy into what I do. And now to be out here with Wolf is really inspiring because here we are, two guitar players that are known for doing other things, and we're out here striking it out on our own. I'm not playing any Alice Cooper songs, he's not playing any Van Halen songs. We're out here with our own names in the marquee, doing our own music that we feel so passionately about."

Strauss recently announced a slate of US headline tour dates set for March. Diamante and Starbenders will serve as support for the trek, which kicked off March 12 in Worcester and runs through March 29 in Leander, Texas.

Dates:

March

20 - Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

26 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

28 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live

29 - Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

Strauss has truly become a force to be reckoned with - dazzling over a million audience members per year around the world. Fans instantly recognize her as the touring guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper and for pop superstar Demi Lovato; as the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams; and as a beloved solo artist. She has played multiple sports events including NASCAR Races and WWE Pay Per Views, most notably her critically acclaimed performance at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.