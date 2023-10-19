NITA STRAUSS Talks AEROSMITH, METALLICA, IN FLAMES In New Episode Of Marquee Memories

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato) recently stopped by the Setlist.fm studio to share the shows that shaped her. Listen to the LA native tell tales of Aerosmith, Metallica and In Flames.

Catch Nita Strauss on tour this fall as she opens for Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH across North America. Confirmed dates are listed below.

November

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection

13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

December

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

8 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco