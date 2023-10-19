NITA STRAUSS Talks AEROSMITH, METALLICA, IN FLAMES In New Episode Of Marquee Memories

October 19, 2023, 47 minutes ago

news nita strauss aerosmith metallica in flames

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato) recently stopped by the Setlist.fm studio to share the shows that shaped her. Listen to the LA native tell tales of Aerosmith, Metallica and In Flames.

Catch Nita Strauss on tour this fall as she opens for Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH across North America. Confirmed dates are listed below.

November
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave 
5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue 
7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone 
9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre 
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection 
13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall 
14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield 
15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live 
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom 
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre 
19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live 
21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater 
22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues 
24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom 
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum 
26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s 
28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre 
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot 
30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory 

December
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory 
3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox 
4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater 
7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues 
8 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues 
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco 

 



