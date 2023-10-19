NITA STRAUSS Talks AEROSMITH, METALLICA, IN FLAMES In New Episode Of Marquee Memories
October 19, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato) recently stopped by the Setlist.fm studio to share the shows that shaped her. Listen to the LA native tell tales of Aerosmith, Metallica and In Flames.
Catch Nita Strauss on tour this fall as she opens for Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH across North America. Confirmed dates are listed below.
November
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection
13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
December
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
8 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco