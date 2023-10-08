NITA STRAUSS Temporarily Steps Away From ALICE COOPER Tour Due To Illness

Earlier today, October 8th, guitarist Nita Strauss shared the following message via social media:

"Hey everyone, I got lots of messages about my whereabouts after last night’s Alice Cooper show and unfortunately I have some bad news to share.

Sadly, I will have to miss the next few shows of the tour due to illness.

I’m taking all the necessary things and will rejoin the tour the absolute second I’m well enough.

Alice and the boys are out there kicking ass as always, so show them lots of love if you’re going to a show this week!

I’m very sorry to miss you guys out there and I will be back as soon as possible."

Alice Cooper plays Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV tonight. His complete tour schedule can be found here.

All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Nita Strauss for a quick recovery.