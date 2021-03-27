Norway's NATTVERD To Release New Album In April; "Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt" Single / Video Available

Osmose Productions have announced that the third full-length album from Black Metallers Nattverd is set to hit the streets on April 30th. Titled Vandring, it forms the final chapter of the Black Death trilogy which includes the 2019 EP, Skuggen, and 2020's full-length Styggdom.

According to the band, whose lineup is composed of Ormr on vocals and guitars, Atyr on guitars, Sveinr on bass, Antichristian on drums, and Serpentr on guitars,

"Vandring is a more dynamic album than our last, because we have challenged the core that is Nattverd, whilst at the same time staying true to the spirit that is the band. We have pushed some boundaries, which has resulted in more diverse tracks, that touch a lot on melancholy, and is even more aggression, with epic moments."

As a taste of what to expect, a track from the album has been released as a single. "Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt", which features Geir Bratland (Gerlioz of Dimmu Borgir, ex-God Seed) on piano, can be streamed or downloaded from various digital platforms at this location.

Additionally, a video created by Grupa 13 also makes its debut, and can be viewed below.

"Vandring was recorded during March and April of 2020 at Velvet Recording in Spydeberg, Norway, with producer Christer Krogh who also mastered the album. With artwork by Khaos Diktator Design and Ormr, and with layout by Ormr, Doedsadmiral and Silere Omnia.

Tracklist



"Det Bloer Paa Alt Som Spirer"

"Martyrer Av Kristus"

"Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt"

"Med Rive Og Lime"

"I Moerket Slumrer Ravnen"

"Gudsmenn, Deres Svik Erkjenn"

"Det Hvisker I Veggene"

"Langt Langt Der Borte I Det Fjerne"