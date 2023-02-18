NOTHGARD Release Symphonia Deorum EP; "Falling Skies" Video Featuring ELEINE Vocalist MADELEINE LILJESTAM Streaming

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have shared a new video along with the following message:

"We've been waiting so much for this moment! Our orchestral EP, Symphonia Deorum, is out now! To celebrate the release we've uploaded a music video for the single 'Falling Skies' featuring the amazing Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine). This video - made by René Berthiaume und Jessica Rösch from Hammer & Tiger Productions - captures the energy of this beautiful piece perfectly."

The band previously issued the following overview of the new EP:

"Symphonia Deorum is an epic orchestral monument, which we believe goes far beyond a re-release and fits perfectly into this time of the year. The physical release will be a strictly limited (only 500 copies worldwide) and noble mediabook with 32 pages with the musical scores of the songs as notations. We have also prepared two music videos for the release."

Tracklist:

"Elysium"

"Aquila"

"Falling Skies"