NWOBHM Legends TROYEN Announce Album Launch In London

NWOBHM legends, Troyen, bring their Unfinished Business album launch to the birthplace of Iron Maiden, The Cart & Horses London.

Formed in 1981, Troyen were at the center of the movement that became the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, NWOBHM. Their initial reign was short but productive and when the band called time in 1982 they had created a legacy that would be the springboard to their return in 2014. Since the return, Troyen have gone on to galvanize that legacy through tours, festivals, compilation releases and importantly new material.

2021 saw the band release the instantly classic album Falling Off the Edge Of Forever and now in ’24 they return with a new album, Unfinished Business.

Unfinished Business is out via Classic Metal Records on June 22, and to celebrate the release Troyen will be playing an album launch gig at the historic Cart & Horses venue in London. Also on the bill are special guests Andro Coulton’s Give ‘Em Hell, led by ex-Witchfynde man Andro, who played bass on the iconic Give ‘Em Hell album in 1980. Support comes from Hell Drivers.

This is shaping up to be an evening of full on rock, tickets available here.

Troyen's Unfinished Business is available for pre-order here.

Released on Classic Metal Records the album consists of eleven studio tracks recorded at Elusive Studio, St. Helens UK and an eight page booklet containing lyrics for all tracks.

Tracklisting:

"The Man I Used To Be"

"Twist Of Fate"

"Hoax"

"On The Outside"

"(Recurring) Nightmare"

"Darkness Within"

"It Wasn't Just Me"

"No Resistance At All"

"Bourbon & Shame"

"Hold On"

"Into The Fire"