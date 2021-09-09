OBITUARY Confirm The 11th Hour Studio Live-Stream Later This Month

Obituary is down to the wire. As the band is in the studio, putting the final touches on their new album, they are also preparing for the upcoming U.S. Tour with Black Label Society, which is just a few weeks away.

"We know that fans around the world are also waiting and wondering when they will be able to see us perform live, so this is what we are going to do," states the band. "We are setting the cameras back up in the studio and will stream one of our final rehearsals for everyone to be a part of."

"We are picking 12 songs for the tour setlist and are turning to our fans for help! We want to hear from you guys which songs we should play so… let’s hear it! You tell us which songs you want to hear and we will monitor all our socials and the OB website for all of your song suggestions and YOU GUYS will help us pick the setlist for the tour, and we will play them in front of the cameras for you guys!"

"And we are going to bring you inside the studio to witness the boys writing, discussing and working on new material, plus give you a little taste of the new album and play you guys a NEW SONG… if that sounds cool with you?"

Obituary's 11th Hour 12-Pack Stream will air live on September 25th at 5pm Eastern. Tickets, t-shirts, and bundles are available now at this location.

Catch Black Label Society on tour this fall with special guests Obituary and Prong, confirmed shows are as listed:

October

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

2 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

29 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

November

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

6 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

9 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

20 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre

21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater