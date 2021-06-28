OBVURT - Canadian Death Metal Trio Performs At Elementary School; Video

Quebec-based death metal three-piece, Obvurt, played a show at Saint-Albert-Le-Grand Elementary School, where the frontman Philippe Drouin teaches music. The guitar player had to relearn the guitar left-handed with legendary tutor Michael Angelo Batio after a car accident left him unable to use his right hand for picking.

"After being a victim of a car accident in late December 2016, I lost my picking as a right-handed guitar player for more than 15 years. After talking with Pat Martino in 2017, I bought my first left-handed guitar, and it begins there," he said. "Since I made that choice, I tried to recover and practice a lot, trying to get my picking back on my right hand in 2018. I was playing both sides every day for a while. One day, I felt I was able to become left-handed, so I decided to leave everything behind and start over."

Watch the 24-minute performance below:

Obvurt recently released their debut EP, The Beginning, which showcases Drouin's newly acquired left-handed skills. Order at this location

"Prelude Dm"

"Osteophyte"

"The First Light"

"Obverted" *

"Scars Of War"

"The End"

* Guest guitar solo by Michael Angelo Batio

"The First Light" lyric video:

"Obverted" playthrough featuring Michael Angelo Batio: