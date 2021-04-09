OCEANS Release New Single "Shark Tooth" Feat. ANNISOKAY's Christoph Wieczorek; Visualizer

Oceans recently released their second single "Voices" from the upcoming digital EP We Are Nøt Okay, that is due to be released on April 30. The third single, "Shark Tooth, that is out today, once again features a very special guest at the microphone: Christoph Wieczorek of the German post-hardcore pioneers, Annisokay.

In contrast to the dark and depressing topics the band usually deals with, "Shark Tooth", a powerful nu metal-infused banger, acts as a hopeful anthem for every lost soul out there.

Watch the visualizer below, and get the single digitally here.

The EP We Are Nøt Okay will be released on April 30 and contains four different songs dealing with all aspects of mental illness. Each track will feature a special guest adding his very own style to the new output of Berlin/Vienna based post metal heroes Oceans.

Exclusive physical bundles of the EP, including a Ltd. CD Digipak + Shirt (ltd. to 200 copies), are available here.

Oceans is:

Timo Rotten - Vocals, Guitar

Patrick Zarske - Guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - Bass

J.F. Grill - Drums

(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)