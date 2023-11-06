OLIVER STEELE To Play New Jersey Date In December, Hosted By DON JAMIESON; All-Star Band Includes MIKE ORLANDO, RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL, JERRY GASKILL, MÅRTEN ANDERSSON & More

VH1's That Metal Show comedian, Don Jamieson, will host American Idol Top 8 Finalist, Oliver Steele, at Drifthouse By David Burke in Sea Bright, NJ on December 3.

The show will include an all-star band, featuring Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mike Orlando, Jerry Gaskill, Mårten Andersson and more to be announced. Chef David Burke will make a special appearance.

Tickets are priced at $40. VIP ($80) includes Sound Check experience, Meet & Greet. Get tickets here.

"We are extremely excited to have Southern Pacific Music artist Oliver Steele performing at our restaurant! We are celebrating Oliver’s Top 8 Finalist status on American Idol. Please join us as we celebrate a night of fantastic food prepared by Chef David Burke and incredible live music from Oliver Steele."

Oliver Steele released his debut single "As it Was", an arrangement of the Harry Styles hit, followed by "Too Soon", after his American Idol debut. The Idol Season 21 rising star has accumulated over 500K Spotify streams since his television debut in April.

Oliver Steele has a new single in the works scheduled be out this fall. Follow him on all social accounts/Spotify to keep up with new music.