On His 82nd Birthday, PAUL McCARTNEY Adds European And UK Dates To "Got Back" Tour Schedule

Paul McCartney will bring his acclaimed Got Back tour to Europe this December.

Fulfilling his promise to 'get back', Paul will return to France, Spain and the UK with his Got Back tour. Earlier this month, Paul announced his first live shows of 2024 with the next leg of the tour launching in South America this October.

With songs like "Hey Jude", "Live and Let Die", "Band on the Run", "Let It Be" and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

This will mark Paul’s first European show since his iconic Glastonbury headlining performance in 2022. Hailed as “one of the greatest gigs of all time” by The Times and “a masterclass from the greatest living cultural figure in this country’s history” by The i, it was also Paul and his band’s 500th show together! These dates will see McCartney return for his first live performance in Paris in six years - in 2018 he played at La Defense Arena, where he is making his return. The wait has been longer for Spaniards, where he last played eight years ago, in 2016 at Estadio Vincente Calderon.

Paul launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 huge shows across the US before performing his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul performed 18 incredible shows as the Got Back tour rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Dates:

December

4 - La Defense Arena - Paris, France

5 - La Defense Arena - Paris, France

9 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

10 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

14 - Co-op Live - Manchester, UK

15 - Co-op Live - Manchester, UK

18 - The O2 Arena - London, UK

19 - The O2 Arena - London, UK

Pre-Sale and General Sale timings are staggered by country:

Wednesday 4th December - La Défense Arena, Paris, France

⁠Thursday 5th December - La Défense Arena, Paris, France

⁠PaulMcCartney.com pre-sale: Tuesday 18 June 10am CET

⁠General sale: Friday 21 June 10am CET

⁠

⁠Monday 9th December - WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

⁠Tuesday 10th December - WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

⁠⁠PaulMcCartney.com pre-sale: Tuesday 18 June 10am CET

⁠General sale: Friday 21 June 10am CET

⁠

⁠Saturday 14th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

⁠Sunday 15th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

⁠⁠PaulMcCartney.com pre-sale: Wednesday 19 June 10am BST

⁠General sale: Friday 21 June 10am BST

⁠

⁠Wednesday 18th December - The O2 Arena, London, UK

⁠Thursday 19th December - The O2 Arena, London, UK

⁠⁠PaulMcCartney.com pre-sale: Wednesday 19 June 10am BST

⁠General sale: Friday 21 June 10am BST

McCartney will bring his "Got Back" tour to South America later this year. Paul will return to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru. His first show of 2024 will take place on October 1 in Montevideo.

Paul will return for his first live performance in Montevideo in ten years. He has previously performed in Montevideo twice (2012, 2014) and this will be his third time at Estadio Centenario. This will mark his first live performances in Bueno Aires in five years - in 2019 he played at Campo Argentino de Polo. For fans in Córdoba the wait has been even longer as it has been eight years since Paul visited the city. Paul played his first solo show in Argentina in 1993 and has played eight shows there since. Santiago will see him return after five years - he has previously performed in the city four times, starting in 1993. And lastly, Paul will return to Lima after ten years, and this will mark his third time performing in Peru and his second visit to the Estadio Nacional.

Dates:

October

1 - Estadio Centenario - Montevideo, Uruguay

5 - River Plate Stadium - Buenos Aires, Argentina

11 - Estadio Monumental - Santiago, Chile

23 - Estadio Mario Kempes - Córdoba, Argentina

27 - Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru