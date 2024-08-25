OOMPH! Live At M'era Luna 2024; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

On August 10th, Germany's "Neue Deutsche Härte" heroes, Oomph!, performed at M'era Luna 2024 in Hildesheim, Germany. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Soll Das Liebe Sein?"

"Träumst Du"

"Labyrinth"

"Sandmann"

"Gekreuzigt"

"Wem Die Stunde Schlägt"

"Gott Ist Ein Popstar"

"Augen Auf!"

Oomph! released their 14th album, Richter und Henker, in 2023. It is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, Hangman Block, 2 pencils, socks, tote bag, A6 photo card (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Die Hard Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red/Black Vinyl incl slipmat, 12 inch booklet and record butler (strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (strictly limited to 1000 copies) – GSA Retail exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Richter und Henker tracklisting:

"Wem die Stunde Schlägt"

"Richter und Henker"

"Soll das Liebe Sein?"

"Nur Ein Mensch"

"Schrei nur Schrei"

"Nichts wird mehr Gut"

"Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts"

"Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint"

"Wo die Angst Gewinnt"

"All die Jahre"

"Wut feat. Joachim Witt"

"Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück"

“Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” video:

Richter und Henker clearly proves that Oomph! return stronger than before with their new lineup, charging straight forward! Album opener “Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” (en: For Whom The Bell Tolls) makes an immediate statement, propelled by a hefty dose of industrial metal. Title track “Richter und Henker” captivates the listener with a mixture of hooky guitars and chanting vocals, while criticizing ignorant social movements. New wave influences are present on heavy and groovy anti-war anthem “Nur Ein Mensch” (en: Only A Human) - a future hit and strong sign against warmongering and empty slogans that force hatred and war. On “Wut” (Anger), Oomph! is supported by none other than genre idol Joachim Witt.

Since their formation in 1989, Oomph! has emerged as a highly influential band that has even inspired later Neue Deutsche Härte giants. With Richter und Henker, the Neue Deutsche Härte masters prove that they remain a leading force in the scene!

Oomph! are:

CR4P

Flux

Der Schulz