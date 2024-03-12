OPIUM DEATH Release “Vesuvius” Single

Chicago’s Opium Death has a brutal new album coming out next month and those with thrash and death metal sensibilities should take note as Genocidal Nemesis delivers slick groove bass lines, heart rate-increasing riffs, and gritty vocals. Thus far they have released two singles “Genocidal Nemesis I: Fear” and “The Condemned” each exploring real-life concepts.

This trend continues with the third single “Vesuvius”, about the eruption, as the band explains:

“‘Vesuvius’ is a review and representation of the famous disaster in Pompeii, the themes of self-demise present in the rest of the album do not really apply here. Musically it has this very nice blend of thrash and death metal throughout the song and one of our favourite sections in the song is the breakdown that helps construct the explosion of the disaster. We are hoping it becomes a fan favorite.”

For Opium Death, there is no clear rule or fixed process/formula when they write out songs. Sometimes they come up with a section during practice and work from there, or one of them records a part on an instrument and shows it to the others. This diverse and spontaneous nature of their creative collaboration, along with a wide range of influences across the metal spectrum leads to an album that has a song for everyone and every occasion.

Technical, progressive and recommended for fans of Cannibal Corpse, Cattle Decapitation, and Dying Fetus, there is a lot to enjoy in Genocidal Nemesis when it's unleashed on April 19, 2024.

Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Cower”

“Genocidal Nemesis I: Fear”

“The Condemned”

“Ozymandias”

“Flatline”

“Extinction”

“Chronic”

“Deadweight”

“Shattered”

“Vesuvius”

“Fe56”

“Genocidal Nemesis II: Desolation”

“Vesuvius”:

“The Condemned”:

(Photo – Michael Gonzalez)