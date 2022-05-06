Orange Loop Rock Festival - 3 Days Of Old School Fun In New Jersey!

June 10-12, on the festival grounds, outside Atlantic City's Showboat casino, there were be the inaugural Orange Loop event (named for the corresponding colored properties in the Monopoly board game), showcasing cover bands (Friday) and a mix of mainstream millennial rock and hair metal artists, the remainder of the weekend. The same promotion team that hosted outdoors, multiple day, pre-pandemic confabs like NJ Food Truck & Rock Carnival (2015, in Clark) and the Rock Carnival, a year later (at a semi-pro baseball stadium, in Lakewood), is poised to bring hard rockers like John 5, Slaughter, Dangerous Toys and Doro to the stage, alongside more mainstream acts: Stone Temple Pilots, Chevelle, Puddle Of Mudd and Hinder. Weekend and individual day passes are available

In addition to music, there will be a vendor village, food trucks, midget wrestling, and other fun activities. Before/after the beach, famed boardwalk and casino/hotels are literally feet away. Kicking off at 5 PM, on the Friday is highlighted by a trio of tribute acts, playing the music of Foreigner/Journey, Ozzy and Metallica. Saturday begins at 2 PM, and, over the course of eight hours, features Stephen Pearcy, Great White, Doro, Slaughter, Hinder, Chevelle, plus a headliner to be named later. Reprising a similar format, Sunday will commence at 2 PM and be headlined by Stone Temple Pilots, plus stylistic varying performances by Hoobastank, Puddle Of Mudd, John 5. LA Guns, Treach (from Naughty By Nature) and Dangerous Toys.

Upcoming, unsigned bands have the chance to play the event, through the Artist Support Network. Additional information can be found at orangelooprockfest.com.