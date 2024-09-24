ORIGIN Drummer JOHN LONGSTRETH To Release Instructional Video This Week; Trailer Streaming

Modern drumming master, John Longstreth, is releasing a long-awaited instructional drum video, titled Drumming Of A Madman: Experiments In Modern Metal Drumming, on September 27.

The video was directed and edited by Leon Melas, produced by Rob Shallcross with executive producer Gene Hoglan. Drumming Of A Madman: Experiments In Modern Metal Drumming features tips, techniques, demonstrations, and plenty of full-song playthroughs from Origin, Gorguts and Crator, quickly establishing its place as essential viewing and a must have for every drummer at every level.

Drumming Of A Madman: Experiments In Modern Metal Drumming will be available digitally for rent or purchase through the Reversed Records website at reversedrecords.com. Watch a video trailer below.

Song: Crator - “The Noble Lie”:

Lesson: Posture

Lesson: Intro To Hands

Lesson: Single Strokes

Lesson: Building Blast Beats

Lesson: Balance and Single Strokes Around the Kit

Lesson: Double Stroke Exercise #1

Song: Origin - “Cascading Failures Diminishing Returns”:

Breakdown: Cascading Failures

Lesson: Blast Control

Lesson: Double Stops

Lesson: Foot Technique

Song: Origin - “Saligia”:

Breakdown: Saligia

Lesson: "Freeing Up The hands"

Lesson: Midi Aftermath Intro

Song: Origin - “8 Bit Aftermath”:

Lesson: Posture- Moving Around The kit

Song: Gorguts - “Forgotten Arrows”:

About John Longstreth:

Kansas City native (and now New York City resident), John Longstreth, is considered one of the most proficient drummers in the modern death metal musical scene. Displaying incredible technique, such as seemingly unattainable blast beats, astonishing speed, control and endurance, as well as a solid command of versatility behind the drums, John is quickly becoming a highly reputable influence in the world of drumming. Growing up with a notable father in the Kansas City Jazz scene, John was consistently exposed to the music of influential greats that ranged from Buddy Rich to more modern composers like Pat Metheny and Frank Zappa. It wasn’t until junior high that John officially decided to delve into drum lessons by studying with Kansas City musician (and drummer to his father’s band), Ray Demarchi. Bolstering a solid foundation of technique, counting and basic theory, Demarchi helped lay the groundwork for John’s future as a drummer. In the early 1990’s, thrash metal bands (most notably Slayer) piqued John’s interest as their blazing tempos and highly energetic songs presented a greater challenge. It was through this style of music (in addition to technical study with Fear Factory/Malignancy drummer, Mike Heller) that John found his primary identity as a drummer.

His first experience as a member of a band began when he received a phone call from Gene Palubicki, notifying John that he was forming a band with Order From Chaos front man, Pete Helmkamp. After John signed on an initial demo recording was picked up by Osmose Productions, which earned him his first record label deal with the band Angelcorpse. Though a brief stay, John received early success in Angelcorpse through a variety of recordings (such as the reputable albums ‘Hammer of the Gods’ and ‘Exterminate’) as well as a series of EPs, and European touring. Shortly following his departure from Angelcorpse, John was introduced to Paul Ryan and Jeremy Turner from the death metal band, Origin. John Longstreth’s style and captivating technique earned him the job as Origin’s drummer where he has remained a driving force behind the band since 1999.

John has experienced great success in the genre for many years, touring alongside many reputable bands such as Nile, Arch Enemy, Morbid Angel, Cannibal Corpse, and GWAR. The technical demand of Origin has enabled John to hone his characteristic drumming methods which has earned him an excellent reputation as a session and touring musician all around the world.

John has been employed as a recording musician and a touring drummer by various other distinguished metal bands such as Dying Fetus, Dim Mak, Unmerciful, Skinless, Gorguts, and the highly popular Hate Eternal. Other studio projects include Codex Ritual, Contanior, and Crator, as well as additional touring experience with bands such as The Red Chord and Dying Fetus.

John Longstreth is credited with pioneering both double strokes for the feet and the one handed drum roll. These advanced techniques have become extremely popular and widely used within the extreme metal community. John has appeared in various media outlets including the world-renowned Modern Drummer magazine, Sick Drummer magazine, and Drum Talk.

John Longstreth endorses Meinl Cymbals, Meinl Stick and Brush, Pearl Drums, Evans Drumheads, High on Life Superfoods, Deathwish Coffee, and 64 Audio.