Original BRITNY FOX Guitarist MICHAEL KELLY SMITH - "It Would Be Nice To Do Some Shows With The Original Line-Up; It Would Be Cool To Do Some New Songs" (Video)

Original Britny Fox guitarist Michael Kelly Smith recently guested on The Bay Ragni Show for over two hours discussing a host of topics including:

- how he was in line to try out for KISS after Ace Frehley left

- the original Cinderella line-up and being fired

- how Britny Fox formed

- original vocalist Dean Davidson quitting the band

- the Tommy Paris version of the band and the break up

- bassist Billy Childs doing different versions of the band over the past few years

- how the time is now for the original four members to get back together for live shows & new music

... and much more.

Check out the interview below.

Michael Kelly Smith's interest in a reunion of the original Britny Fox line-up:

"There hasn't been for a long time. Forever. I was always like, 'No, this is kinda over, it's not even worth thinking about...' until recently. This has nothing to do with what Bill (Childs) is doing, or what anybody is doing. It did occur to me - and I've said this over the last year or two - that it would be nice to do some shows with the original line-up. Nothing against Tommy, but that period of the band kinda ran its course. My feeling is doing something with the original line-up would be super awesome, a cool nostalgia thing. It would even be cool to do some new songs, whether it be a full album or just an EP. I have a ton of songs, Bill is writing songsm, and Dean could probably write a Britny Fox album in a week. He's great at what he does."

Britny Fox were initially active from 1985 to 1992, subsequently reforming from 2000 - 2003, again in 2006 - 2008 and from 2015 - 2016. They are best known for their music video for the songs "Girlschool" and "Long Way to Love". Bassist Billy Childs has been the only band member to be a part of each of the band's line-ups.

The original line-up of Michael Kelly Smith, Dean Davidson, Billy Childs and Johnny Dee released two albums: the self-titled debut (1988) and Boys In Heat (1989).