Original JANE’S ADDICTION Lineup Announces 2024 Tour With LOVE AND ROCKETS
May 28, 2024, an hour ago
After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.
Tickets will be available starting with artist pre-sales beginning Tuesday, May 28. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week with the general onsale beginning Friday, May 31 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction’s fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Tour dates:
August
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
11 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
13 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September
3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
5 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival*
29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival*
* Not A Live Nation Date