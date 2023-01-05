Original TIGERTAILZ Vocalist STEEVI JAIMZ Has Suffered A Massive Stroke

Metal Sludge is exclusively reporting that original Tigertailz vocalist, Steevi Jaimz, recently suffered a massive stroke.

Says Metal Sludge: "The Jaimz camp has reached out to Metal Sludge exclusively to tell us this news, and we’ve been informed of the following.

Two days before Christmas, on December 23rd 2022, at 4:30 AM, Jaimz suffered what is being referred to as a ‘massive stroke‘. The singer was rushed to an area hospital where he was admitted for several days. Jaimz is now at home resting and on prescribed medications with strict Doctor’s orders to stay home, rest and try to get healthy.

Metal Sludge exchanged a few short messages with Jaimz himself and the singer tells us the following.

“I am gonna beat this… and word has it diabetes was the root of it all!,” said Jaimz.

Jaimz also tells us he is home on ‘heavy meds‘ and recuperating as best he can considering the serious circumstances."

