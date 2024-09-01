ORPHEUS OMEGA Blazes A Trail With New Video "Star Maps"

Aussie melodic death metal titans, Orpheus Omega, are back with a music video release for their soul-crushing track, "Star Maps". Taken from their new album, Emberglow (out now via WormHoleDeath), the "Star Maps" video is a poignant exploration of isolation, regret, and the desperate hope for redemption.

“'Star Maps' is an expression of stoicism and its effects on one's self-image. When moments in life have taken hold and feel overwhelming, emotionally removing one's self by pushing compassion away can be a coping mechanism. This is a journey of one performing such stoicism, defining their life and the path they've taken," said bassist Leon Monaco.

"Musically it contains some of the most emotive moments of the album Emberglow, using atmosphere and long melodic passages to represent the repressed emotion given within the lyrics. Every time the chorus explodes, the emotions held back by the storyteller are kicking against its cage showing how poorly holding back such emotions can be. The bridge pulling back represents a full shift into one's internal control, where the storyteller truly loses their sense of self and can no longer recognize the individual."

With a career spanning four albums, three EPs, and countless tour cycles both domestically and abroad, Orpheus Omega has cemented themselves as one of the hardest-working and entertaining mainstays of the Australian metal scene.

Beginning with a sound forged along the lines of the great Gothenburg melodeath era, the band has since grown further and further into a unique entity feeding off each member’s personality and life, bringing them to touring with the likes of: Insomnium, Trivium, At The Gates, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Lacuna Coil and many more.

The continued evolution of Orpheus Omega has kept the band relevant and ever-growing, and in 2024 brings with it the release of their most ambitious album yet, Emberglow, through WormHoleDeath Records.

Tracklisting:

"We Were Kings"

"Emberglow"

"Atomizer"

"Destiny Machine"

"The Tangle"

"Star Maps"

"Marionette"

"The Collector"

"Paper Dreams And Concrete Walls"

"Bound To Apathy"

