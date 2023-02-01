ORTHODOX Debut "Nothing To See" Music Video

After releasing their new album Learning To Dissolve last year, Nashville metal band Orthodox are back in 2023 with an extensive US trek in support of it, with Gideon, For the Fallen Dreams, and Guerrilla Warfare. Tour itinerary here

To coincide with the tour start next week, Orthodox are also giving fans a new video for "Nothing To See", one of the tracks found on Learning To Dissolve. Watch the clip, directed by Nick Chance, below.

Adam Easterling (vocals) comments: "I think one of the strongest points of Orthodox is our performance, and this video is able to at least capture some of the energy we bring to the stage. Truly though, if you even kind've like our music - you really gotta see it live."

Learning To Dissolve is available via Century Media Records. Order the album here.

Learning To Dissolve tracklisting:

"Feel It Linger"

"Head On A Spike"

"Cave In"

"Become Divine"

"Digging Through Glass"

"Nothing To See"

"1 1 7 6 2"

"Dissolve"

"Fast Asleep"

"All That I Am"

"Voice In The Choir"

"Feel It Linger" visualizer:

Dissolve” video:

"Head On A Spike" video:

Orthodox is:

Adam Easterling (vocals)

Austin Evans (guitar)

Shiloh Krebs (bass)

Mike White (drums)

(Photo - Nick Chance)