ORTHODOX Release "Feel It Linger" Visualizer; Learning To Dissolve LP Available Now

Nashville metal band, Orthodox, have released their new full-length album, Learning To Dissolve, via Century Media Records. Order the album here, and watch a visualizer for the song, "Feel It Linger", below.

Learning To Dissolve tracklisting:

"Feel It Linger"

"Head On A Spike"

"Cave In"

"Become Divine"

"Digging Through Glass"

"Nothing To See"

"1 1 7 6 2"

"Dissolve"

"Fast Asleep"

"All That I Am"

"Voice In The Choir"

"Feel It Linger" visualizer:

Dissolve” video:

"Head On A Spike" video:

Orthodox is:

Adam Easterling (vocals)

Austin Evans (guitar)

Shiloh Krebs (bass)

Mike White (drums)

(Photo - Nick Chance)