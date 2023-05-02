ORTHODOX Share Learning To Dissolve Release Party Video

Nashville metal band, Orthodox, released their Learning To Dissolve album last August via Century Media Records. Today, the band share video footage from the album release show, which was held at The End in Nashville on August 28, 2022. Watch below:

Learning To Dissolve tracklisting:

"Feel It Linger"

"Head On A Spike"

"Cave In"

"Become Divine"

"Digging Through Glass"

"Nothing To See"

"1 1 7 6 2"

"Dissolve"

"Fast Asleep"

"All That I Am"

"Voice In The Choir"

"Nothing To See" video;

"Feel It Linger" visualizer:

Dissolve” video:

"Head On A Spike" video:

Orthodox is:

Adam Easterling (vocals)

Austin Evans (guitar)

Shiloh Krebs (bass)

Mike White (drums)

(Photo - Nick Chance)