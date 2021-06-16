OURS Announce US Tour Dates In Support Of New Self-Titled Album

Ours is a common feeling, a shared emotion, a raw power played through a guitar. And drums. And bass. And keyboards. And even a string section. Ours makes timeless music that defies comparison but comparisons will be made. It’s only natural. Ours is unique but universal.

We can all relate to the love, angst, hope, despair, beauty and reverence that are exhaled into their new self-titled album of sonic bliss, released May 14th (which can be downloaded or streamed here), with US tour dates to follow throughout the month of August.

“The performances, production, and songs on this album show the band in their most exciting and radiant form to date,” explains Ours leader Jimmy Gnecco. “The songs are built to get 80,000 people a night up on their feet and feeling a part of this universal positive energy, while not sacrificing the personal emotional connection.”

Check out the first video from the album (directed by Jared Barel), for the standout track, "Bring It On":

Dubbed “the greatest singer in rock music today” on the sub-Reddit group “singing,” Gnecco spares no note in his desire to take the listener to a place of self-contemplation, via a cacophony of sound and a multi-octave range. “The music is a reflection of the audience,” says the mastermind behind it. “It’s all connected.”

The Ours story includes such highlights and accomplishments as signing with Dreamworks Records (after a very competitive bidding war), and then later signing with Rick Rubin and American/Columbia Records. The band has also worked with producers Steve Lilliwhite, Rick Rubin, and Ethan Johns on past records, and collaborated with Brian May of Queen for the ‘Spider-Man 2’ soundtrack. Ours also has had songs licensed to NCIS, CSI, and used in the movie ‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ has collaborated/sang with The Disco Killerz and Morgan Page for the EDM hit ‘Stellar,’ plus opening tour slots with Lana Del Rey, A-Ha, and the Cult.

Each song on this new album has a different vibe but an over-arching feel that sews them together, like a film. “I feel as though we have a good balance of stadium anthems, songs that make you think, and those that you can sing along to,” Gnecco ponders.

What can fans expect from the upcoming Ours tour? “The band is on fire. The uplifting feeling that we are getting between each other while playing the songs feels incredibly contagious."

Tour dates:

August

7 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths

11 - Austin, TX - 3Ten

12 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

14 - Scottsdale, AZ - Wasted Grain

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

23 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Denver, CO - Globe

28 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

29 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

Purchase tickets here.

Lineup:

Jimmy Gnecco - singer/songwriter/producer/engineer/mixer

April Bauer - keys

Chris Iasiello - drums

Mikey Iasiello - guitar

Carmelo Risquet - bass