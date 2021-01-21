OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS To Rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES For Upcoming Tour

Drummer Tommy Clufetos (who has worked with Ozzy Osbourne, and was behind the kit for Black Sabbath's 2016 - 2017 farewell tour), will rejoin The Dead Daisies when they hit the road in support of their new album, Holy Ground. Clufetos previously toured with The Dead Daisies in 2015.

According to a press release: "The band can’t wait to play these songs live! When they do hit the road, returning to the Daisies amazing line-up is the monstrous, hard-hitting, powerhouse drummer, Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne). So strap in, this is going to be one hell of a ride!"

* Note: At the time of publication, BraveWords are waiting to hear back in regards to the status of The Dead Daisies drummer, Deen Castronovo.

Earlier this week, The Dead Daisies released the new video below, offering a behind the scenes look at the recording of "Chosen And Justified" in the South of France. The song appears on Holy Ground, scheduled for release on Friday (January 22) via SPV.

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back Rock & Roll!

The current incarnation of The Dead Daisies features guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

Pre-order the Holy Ground album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

