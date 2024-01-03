OZZY OSBOURNE Impersonator LITTLE OZZY To Be Featured On Discovery Channel's "Big Little Brawlers"

Just when you think you may have heard the last from him, Little Ozzy rears his rock n' roll head in a new Discovery reality show called “Big Little Brawlers”, slated to air on January 9 at 10 PM, EST.

As you watch the story lines unfold, keep your eyes and ears open for the purple round sunglasses and long dark hair! The highlight of the show for Ozzy Osbourne’s mini-me will culminate in the final episode of the season, however there will be a lot of micro entertainment to be enjoyed in the meantime. This is just one small step for Little Ozzy but one giant step for all of his fans.

Little Ozzy is a 4 ft 8-inch short Ozzy Osbourne impersonator and tribute artist who has been seen over the years with both Ozzy and Sharon on various networks on primetime TV.

Little Ozzy currently tours with the Micro Wrestling Federation as a musical act and MC. He is still available for personal appearances and full-length rock concerts with his National Tribute Band. Bookings for Little Ozzy can be inquired at littleozzybites.com.