OZZY OSBOURNE Looks Back On Taking METALLICA On Tour In 1986 - "I Had No Idea They Were Big Fans"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne looked back on the rise of Metallica and taking the band on tour with him in the spring of 1986. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Metal Hammer: What was it like taking them out in 1986?

Ozzy: "They were opening the show. I remember walking past the dressing room and they were playing Black Sabbath – I had no idea they were big fans, I thought they were taking the piss!"

Metal Hammer: What were they like?

Ozzy: "While we were on tour, I’d keep seeing James (Hetfield) hanging about, like he wanted to ask something. Eventually he walked up and said, 'We want to play 'Paranoid' with you,' and we were like, 'Sure!' – then they showed just how big Sabbath fans they were. Cliff (Burton) had a massive smile on his face the whole time. Of course, it all came back round when I got up to do it with them at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame (in 2009), which was brilliant too."

Metal Hammer: Was it obvious to you that they were going to be such a big deal?

Ozzy: "Absolutely, you could tell just from how the crowd reacted every night. But you know, they’re a great band – I remember it all really took off when they put out The Black Album, especially with 'Enter Sandman'."

