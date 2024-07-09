OZZY OSBOURNE Names The Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band; Video

July 9, 2024, 6 minutes ago

news heavy metal ozzy osbourne the osbournes podcast

OZZY OSBOURNE Names The Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes podcast is available for streaming below.

Descrpition: "The Osbourne fam is back and answering YOUR fan questions: including Ozzy's dream band members and fast food favorites. The conversation flows into hilarious personal stories and memories about travel, dealing with airport mishaps, favorite snacks, and more. The family also discusses their travel essentials and the unpredictable nature of flying, complete with humorous anecdotes and past travel experiences."



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources