OZZY OSBOURNE - Official 72 Page Colouring Book Available

Fantoons have announced the release of an official 72 pagepage Ozzy Osbourne colouring book, which will be available as of July 23rd.

Product description:

"The only official Ozzy Osbourne coloring book has arrived! With 72 pages of art, it is worthy of the Prince of Darkness artistry and sense of humor. Revisit his entire solo discography through intricate illustrations by the award-winning Fantoons animation studio!

Get ready for a unique book featuring Ozzy and the universe he built throughout his unmatched career. The perfect gift for casual or die-hard fans alike, grab a copy and get ready for a crazy train ride…

A must-have for Ozzy fans around the globe!

Disclaimer: Bats not included."

Go to Fantoons here for more details and to purchase.

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison recently shared the video below, along with the following introduction...

Witness the wildest stunts and adrenaline fuelled adventures ever attempted on The Madhouse Chronicles. From daring bridge jumps to swimming with sharks, we’re taking the gloves off in our episode all about Adrenaline. Experience adrenaline-packed moments, unexpected reactions, and the ultimate test of bravery."

Watch the latest The Madhouse Chronicles for a sneak peek into an absolutely chaotic day in the life: