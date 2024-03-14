OZZY OSBOURNE / POST MALONE Collaboration Featured In The Trailer For The Crow (2024)

The trailer for the 2024 remake of The Crow has been released, reports Matt Mills of Metal Hammer.

The film – which will reimagine the 1994 original, starring the late, great Brandon Lee in his final performance – will see Bill Skarsgård (It, Clark) assume the lead role of Eric Draven / The Crow, while R&B star FKA Twigs will appear as his lover, Shelly Webster.

The new trailer, which can be seen below, is soundtracked by the song "Take What You Want", a collaboration between Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone. The music continues the Crow franchise’s connection with alternative music, as the 1994 original was soundtracked by Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and more.

The Crow will be released, only in theatres, on June 7th via Lionsgate.

"Take What You Want" appeared as a bonus track on Ozzy's 2020 album, Ordinary Man. Check out the official live video, featuring Andrew Watt on guitar: