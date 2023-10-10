OZZY OSBOURNE To Attend London Premier Of BLACK SABBATH - The Ballet; THE OSBOURNES Podcast Episode 5 Streaming (Video)

Ozzy Osbourne and clan have released the fifth episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Description: Get ready to unleash the beasts! Welcome back to another Osbournes podcast episode, where we invite all our lovable, cute, furry, and sometimes downright smelly friends into the room to discuss everything pets. The family begins by sharing exciting news about Sharon's recent trip to England to witness the Birmingham Royal Ballet's dance performance set to Black Sabbath music. But the surprises don't stop there – brace yourself for a jaw-dropping revelation, involving Sharon Osbourne and a disco album? Jack Osbourne goes on to divulge the juicy details of his epic wedding and conversation takes a turn as the Osbournes dive into heartwarming and hilarious stories about their beloved zoo of animals. From their cat, Tigerlilly’s, peeing stove adventure to the allure of celebrities owning exotic animals, nothing is off limits for the Obsournes, after all wouldn’t you clone your favorite fur baby if you had the chance?

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, The Osbournes Podcast is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!<

Watch the first four episodes below:

Ozzy Osbourne's third studio album, Bark At The Moon, will be reissued on cobalt blue and standard black vinyl on November 17. At Townsend Music you can pre-order the album on Cobalt Blue, Standard Black, or both as a Bundle.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Bark At The Moon"

"You're No Different"

"Now You See It (Now You Don't)"

"Rock 'N' Roll Rebel"

Side B:

"Centre Of Eternity"

"So Tired"

"Slow Down"

"Waiting For Darkness"