P.O.D. Release "When Angels And Serpents Dance" (2022 Remixed & Remastered Music Video)

P.O.D. recently announced the October 14 release of When Angels & Serpents Dance via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. The album has been remixed and remastered with three bonus tracks not on the original master. Pre-order the album here.

A video for the title track can be viewed below. The original video animated by artist and band friend Evil Little Clown has been edited to feature the new audio.

As history repeats itself, the significance of certain statements strengthens over time. Back in 2008, P.O.D. first presented their seventh full-length LP, When Angels & Serpents Dance, upon an unsuspecting world. It immediately reacted with audiences, bowing at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 as their fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on the respective chart. However, its themes, observations, and messages only resonate louder in 2022. The multi-Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum genre-busting San Diego band reupped, remixed, and remastered the original thirteen songs, adding another three tracks from the vault to complete the vision.

Now, the quartet - Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], Traa Daniels [bass], and Wuv Bernardo [drums] - re-release When Angels & Serpents Dance at just the right moment via Mascot.

“It was a new chapter,” observes Sonny. “A lot of personal things happened during the record, so it ended up being lyrically heavier and darker. I see P.O.D. albums as chapters from beginning to end. From our previous releases to the next album, we’ll put out in 2023, each one is a timeline of where we’re at, what we’re going through, and who we are.”

“In terms of the music, we were flirting with a lot of different elements at the time,” recalls Marcos. “Now, I’m stoked it’s actually going to be available again. It’s a record I think people need to hear. What Sonny is singing about seems like it’s more relevant today - maybe even more so than it was back then.”

The record not only proved important for a myriad of creative reasons, but also for a big personal reason as well. After a three-year hiatus from P.O.D., Marcos returned to the fold. He rejoined the guys for a special New Year’s Eve performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! before kicking off 2007 with a renewed sense of collective purpose together. “It was special, because Marcos had come back,” Sonny goes on. “When he rejoined, we were free to be us. We really enjoyed making the record as this united brotherhood again.”

During 2021, P.O.D. plotted a reintroduction of When Angels & Serpents Dance following years unavailable on streaming platforms. The boys reteamed with original producer Jay Baumgardner [Godsmack, Bush, Seether] for remixing. Howie Weinberg re-mastered the album. Fittingly, they reintroduce the record with the opener and first single “Addicted.” A staccato palm-muted riff sets the tempo as the momentum builds towards a provocative question, “Why do I love you when I know you’re wrong?” “We all have friends or family going through something,” says Sonny. “Sometimes, it gets out of control. Once that happens, it ruins your life and takes over. How much of it is your choice, and how much of it is just being caught up? I grew up around addiction, and I saw it ruin people’s lives or kill them.”

On the other end of the spectrum, acoustic guitar resounds through soft strings on “Tell Me Why.” The vocals echo with unbridled emotion as Sonny ponders, “Why must we fight? Why must we kill in the name of what we think is right?”

“We’ve always been the type of band who wants to inspire and encourage our brothers and sisters,” notes Marcos. “The song was relevant to us. We try to create awareness of how to be a light in the world.”

“We never had an acoustic song quite like this,” Sonny goes on. “It stemmed from the idea of war. You have these politicians and the elite making all of these decisions, but the common people are the ones at war with each other. It probably fits better now than even then, because our leaders are still doing things the people don’t want.”

P.O.D. are certainly proof. The group rose out of a tough upbringing in San Diego and reached stratospheric heights. To date, they’ve earned three Grammy Award nominations, moved 10 million-plus records, tallied over 1 billion streams, collaborated with artists as diverse as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee Carlos Santana and Katy Perry, endured nearly three decades together, and captivated the hearts of countless fans.

When Angels & Serpents Dance stands out as yet another milestone. “This was a painting in time,” Marcos leaves off. “I hope you see all of the different shades, colors, and vibrations. I’m just glad everyone can hear it again.”

“Music has always been our outlet,” Sonny concludes. “We realized, ‘I don’t have to die on my street or sell drugs’. Coming from our neighborhood and upbringing, music saved us. We’ve seen this game change so much. I’ll always stay in this band, because our music continues to speak to all ages. I hope it continues until we decide to lay it down. Until then, there’s a lot more to do.”

Tracklisting:

"Addicted"

"Shine With Me"

"Condescending"

"It Can’t Rain Everyday"

"Kaliforn-Eye-A" (feat. Mike Muir)

"I’ll Be Ready" (feat. The Marley Girls)

"End Of The World"

"This Ain’t No Ordinary Love Song"

"God Forbid" (feat. Page Hamilton)

"Roman Empire"

"When Angels & Serpents Dance"

"Tell Me Why"

"Rise Against"

Bonus tracks:

"Don’t Fake It"

"Ridin’ With You"

"Walk On Water"

“Tell Me Why” lyric video:

"Addicted" video: