PAIN Release Cover Of ROLLING STONES Classic "Gimme Shelter"; Official Video Available

Pain has always been known not only for the exciting mix of catchy melodies, majestic harmonies, and powerful industrial metal rhythms, but for also having a fine sense for combining current world affairs with all-time classics, uniting people across generations and borders. Today, mastermind Peter Tägtgren proves this gifted instinct once more and releases an unique interpretation of the Rolling Stones masterpiece, "Gimme Shelter". Watch the video below.

The single on all digital platforms found here.

Peter about the single: "I had an idea of covering 'Gimme Shelter' for years… and now it feels like it’s the perfect time to do it 'cause today this song appears as important as it was when it first came out 52 years ago. Back then it was the Cold War, today it is the war on Covid."

Tägtgren issued the following update at the end of 2020:

"My next year will start of with the release of a couple of new songs from Pain and Hypocrisy beginning of summer, new project album somewhere in between. Stay safe and see you soon."