PAIN Release New Song "Revolution"; Music Video Streaming

Today, Pain release their brand new song, "Revolution". Stream the track here, and watch the music video below.

Peter Tägtgren comments, "We wrote this song together, me and my son Sebastian. He wrote all the music and I did the lyrics. And it turned out great. We are very proud of this song. The lyrics are about false information on social media and news, and for a normal person, it's hard to understand what is right and what is wrong."

Pain, the band known for high-energy performances, are set to embark on their highly anticipated I AM European/UK Tour. With 17 countries and 33 cities on the itinerary, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans throughout Europe and UK. Prepare to be captivated by the raw energy and intensity of Pain's performances as they take the stage. Don't miss out on this epic metal adventure.

Pain will be joined by special guests Ensiferum, Swedish symphonic dark metal outfit Eleine and Samurai metal trio Ryujin. Get your tickets here.

Tour dates:

October

5 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa

10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - Brimingham, UK - The Asylum

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur (Sold Out)

18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Lisbon

20 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa

22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

24 - Ljbljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna

25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space

31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

(Photo - Agata Nigrovskaya)