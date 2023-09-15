PAIN Release New Song "Revolution"; Music Video Streaming
Today, Pain release their brand new song, "Revolution". Stream the track here, and watch the music video below.
Peter Tägtgren comments, "We wrote this song together, me and my son Sebastian. He wrote all the music and I did the lyrics. And it turned out great. We are very proud of this song. The lyrics are about false information on social media and news, and for a normal person, it's hard to understand what is right and what is wrong."
Pain, the band known for high-energy performances, are set to embark on their highly anticipated I AM European/UK Tour. With 17 countries and 33 cities on the itinerary, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans throughout Europe and UK. Prepare to be captivated by the raw energy and intensity of Pain's performances as they take the stage. Don't miss out on this epic metal adventure.
Pain will be joined by special guests Ensiferum, Swedish symphonic dark metal outfit Eleine and Samurai metal trio Ryujin. Get your tickets here.
Tour dates:
October
5 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa
10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
12 - Brimingham, UK - The Asylum
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur (Sold Out)
18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Lisbon
20 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa
22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
24 - Ljbljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna
25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club
26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space
31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5
November
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
(Photo - Agata Nigrovskaya)